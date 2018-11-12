Naparima kick off South Zone InterCol challenge

In this file photo, Members of the Naparima College team celebrate after defeating Trinity Moka 2-0 to capture the 2018 SSFL Premiere Division title at the Trinity Grounds in Moka on Wednesday.

NAPARIMA College will play their first match since winning the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division today when they face La Romaine Secondary in the South Zone quarter-final round of the Coca Cola InterCol.

The match will kick off at 3.30 pm at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, shortly after the conclusion of the first match, another South Zone quarter-final fixture between Pleasantville Secondary and Moruga Secondary, which is scheduled for a 1.30 pm kick-off at the same venue.

Another double-header will take place in the North Zone at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

In the opening match, St Anthony’s College, emphatic 8-0 winners over St Francis College in the North Zone preliminary stage last week, will meet Blanchisseuse Secondary at 3 pm.

Blanchisseuse advanced from the preliminaries, on Thursday, with a penalty shoot-out victory over Tranquillity Secondary following a 2-2 draw.

In the second fixture, scheduled for 5 pm, Queen’s Royal College (QRC) will meet St Mary’s College.

The two teams met already in the Premier Division in a goal-less at St Mary’s College Ground last month.

Tomorrow, the Tobago and East Zones will play their last two quarter-final matches, followed by the last two quarter-final matches in the North and South Zones on Wednesday.

The semi-final round will begin in the Central Zone on Thursday.

Fixtures

Today

South Zone quarter-finals

Pleasantvillege Secondary vs Moruga Secondary, Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, 1.30 pm

Naparima College vs La Romaine Secondary, Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, 3.30 pm

North Zone quarter-finals

Queen’s Royal College vs St Mary’s College, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Wrightson Road, 1.30 pm

St Anthony’s College vs Blanchisseuse Secondary, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Wrightson Road, 3.30 pm

Tuesday

Tobago Zone quarter-finals

Mason Hall Secondary vs Scarborough Secondary, Black Rock, 3.30 pm

Bishop’s High vs Pentecostal L&L, River Bank, Mt St George, 3.30 pm

Wednesday

East Mucurapo vs Malick Secondary, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Wrightson Road, 3 pm

Trinity College Moka vs Fatima College, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Wrightson Road, 5 pm