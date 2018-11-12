MSJ to host national assembly

IN PREPARATION for local government election next year and general elections in 2020, the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) will host a national assembly on November 25, at a venue to be announced.

Deputy political leader Radhaka Gualbance made the announcement during a press conference yesterday at the party’s headquarters in St Joseph Village, San Fernando. She invited supporters, non-supporters and well-wishers to attend the assembly to hear what the MSJ has to say about issues facing the nation.

“This is important for us against the backdrop of the current situation in this country where we see constant disapproval and disappointment being expressed by the citizens of this country against our ruling governments, the PNM and the UNC,” Gualbance said.

She referred to the ruling PNM and the Opposition UNC parties as the “flip side of the same” saying the MSJ is the alternative party. When asked how the party intends to finance campaigns nationwide, Gualbance said it is financed by the people.

The party even has a limitation as to how much an individual can contribute.

The party will not be investing large sums of money into promotional items such as t-shirts and goodies. “The MSJ is not about that because then you begin to owe people. This is the price we have been paying over the years - party financing.”

Over the years, a lot of paraphernalia has been given out which are not really required for a general election, Gualbance said. Political leader David Abdulah said the ideology of the party is social justice which is embedded in the preamble of the Constitution.

Social justice, he said, means there is no discrimination based on race, religion, gender, age, location and so on. It also means those with wealth and power must not be given an unfair advantage over others who do not have wealth and money.

“Social justice means that the criminal justice system must be fair so that people who engage in white collar crime must go to jail. They must not roam free to continue what they are doing while a young man or woman who two sticks of ganja ends up in jail for six years or so,” Abdulah said.

Commenting on the devastating floods which affected thousands of people in east and central Trinidad recently, Abdulah said this country does not have a proper policy for land use and housing development.