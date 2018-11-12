Mayor visits Mayor

CASTRIES, St Lucia Mayor Peterson Francis last week met San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello who told him about a series of projects planned for this country’s second city. At the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC), Regrello told Francis that the government hopes to make some progress with implementing local government reform by the end of the year. “It is tabled for legislation and we are optimistic about it. In San Fernando, we are pretty safe and secure. Financially we are stable and of course we have a stable government.

We have no major challenges outside of the reform.” Since his arrival in TT a few days ago, Francis met the mayors of Port of Spain and Arima as part of an official visit geared towards building a strong partnership to improve and develop Castries.

Without providing details about the impending closure of the state-owned oil company to Francis, Regrello said some of the infrastructure-based projects “will absorb the fall out of the Petrotrin issues.”

One of those projects is the San Fernando Waterfront Redevelopment project which, he said, will help position the city.

“We are looking at possibilities of a ferry service to Point Fortin and Venezuela. This will help improve traffic congestion,” Regrello said.

Another upcoming project is the drydocking facility in La Brea which, Regrello said, would also absorb former Petrotrin workers in light of the closure of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.