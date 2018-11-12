Man charged with sedition sent to St Ann’s Hospital

CHIEF magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle ordered the 22-year-old man charged on Friday with sedition and incitement to commit a terrorist act to be sent to the St Ann’s Mental Hospital for evaluation.

The request was made by attorneys representing Johnathan Anthony Mohammed, of Santa Margarita, St Augustine, a short while ago.

Mohammed is the first person charged under the recently amended Anti Terrorism Act.

It is alleged that Mohammed made certain posts on his Facebook page on October 28, which included a video of a moving convoy of armoured vehicles in which one of the vehicles was suddenly destroyed by an explosive. It was further discovered that posts preceding the video called on members of the public to engage in acts of racial violence.

An investigation was immediately launched by the Special Branch and Mohammed was arrested on November 7.

He was charged by Cpl Nurse, of the Terrorism Unit of Special Branch.