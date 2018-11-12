Inspired team helps flood victims

Qaadir Amoroso (left), Ryan Lackhan, Alex Ramroop and Raeis Mohammed fulfilled at the end of a day of helping those in need.

WHILE teenagers everywhere seem to be glued to their glowing handheld devices, ears plugged while bobbing to the latest singles from their favourite artistes– it is important to remember that they have a lot happening beneath their surfaces. Would you be surprised if you heard about some male teenagers using up their time and energy to help those in need?

Qaadir Amoroso, Alex Ramroop, Christian Lewis, Ryan Lackhan, Nathaniel Hosein, and Raeis Mohammed, all high school students, have been using their energies to assist those in need who suffered loss due to flooding in parts of eastern, central and south Trinidad last month.

Amoroso said, “One of our teammates was severely affected by the flooding, and we saw how devastating it could be for many in similar circumstances, without help. So we decided to just try to help those who were affected, and give them the helping hand that we would want.”

He said the group gained sponsorship through connections established while organising the St Mary’s College AutoFete which they hosted on September 22. “Basically after we decided to do our own relief initiative, we followed up with our previous sponsors and reached out to potential sponsors from the AutoFete.” Amoroso said they presented their goals in seeking sponsorship. “All the sponsors we approached were willing to jump on board immediately. So it just went smoothly.” Their Main sponsors were Monster, Blue Waters, Kiss, Clinical Media Group and Banana Joe’s Outdoor Cafe.

They reached out to flood victims in Cunupia, St Helena, Sangre Grande, Toco and Fishing Pond and distributed packaged relief supplies. They were also assisted by their parents who helped Amoroso in providing transport to the various communities. The young men said feedback from those they assisted was positive.

They said the people expressed deep gratitude for the initiative and were particularly impressed by how young they are.

Amoroso said the people they helped were touched that the team of young men who live in other areas took time out of their exam preparation schedules to selflessly assist. “Most were amazed that we did this on our own initiative, and the extent to which we provided aid.

“Helping others makes us feel useful. To think that we are in a position where we could provide assistance aside from just sitting at home watching how the flooding has devastated many. It was a humbling experience, knowing we were able to help people get through this hard time.”

The inspiring group of young men said great effort and work went into preparation and execution of the relief project. “We managed to sort our priorities, and make time specifically to discuss what we want to achieve in this project.”

He said because of prioritising and proper time management they were able to balance the workload at school and their initiatives.

Asked what advice they would give to other groups of youth who may be inspired to help communities in various ways, Amoroso said they should take the initiative where they see potential faults in the general structure of society. “As young people, we are able to provide hands to assist. Look at it as your time to seize that opportunity, and make the hands-on difference that people need rather than continuing to look at it as a fault.”