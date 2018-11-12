Illegal weapon used to kill WPC

VIOLENT END: WPC Racquel Kipps with her estranged common-law husband PC Michael Youksee, in better times.

The Beretta pistol which was used to kill Woman Police Constable Raquel Kipps was an illegal weapon.

Investigators said the gun found on the scene of the murder/suicide yesterday did not belong to the the police service.

Investigators also denied that Kipps’ killer Special Reserve Constable Michael Youksee was a holder of a firearms user licence.

It remained unclear how Youksee came to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm, which has been sent for ballistic testing in an effort to trace the origin of it, and if it was used in any other serious crimes.