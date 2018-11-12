GEB quells ‘situation’ at Besson Street police station

GUARD and Emergency Branch (GEB) officers were called to the Besson Street Police Station yesterday to quell a disturbance among unruly prisoners one of whom had held a police officer hostage for a few minutes in the station’s cellblock area.

Police said that shortly after midday, detective Constable Lawrence Persad went to the cell block area to serve notice to a prisoner who was charged with possession of narcotics. The prisoner is said to have grabbed PC Persad and subdued him for a few minutes.

Shortly after, the prisoner and police officer engaged in a struggle with the latter calling out for help.

As other officers came to PC Persad’s rescue, the prisoner threatened them while other prisoners threatened to pelt them with faeces if they entered the cell area.

The GEB was called in and officers arrived within minutes and took control of the situation. Several prisoners were subdued and the cellblock area was cordoned off. Prisoners were warned of their conduct and told they could face several charges. PC Persad was later taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital and treated for minor injuries.