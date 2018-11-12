Dr Eddie Khoury murder trial begins

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain

Almost 13 years after businessman Dr Eddie Khoury was brutally murdered during a botched kidnapping, the trial of five men charged with the crime has commenced.

The trial began before justice Malcolm Holdip in the Port-of-Spain high court yesterday, with state prosecutors opening their case against the five men charged with Khoury’s murder.

The five -Shawn James, Caleb Donaldson, Jerome Murray, Terry Moore and Robert Franklyn -

are also charged with abducting and murdering Khoury in September 2005, as well as robbery and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Khoury, the managing director of ISKO Enterprises Limited, an import and distribution company based in the Macoya industrial estate, was abducted at his office on September 21, that year.

Two days later, his headless corpus was found central Trinidad.

His head has never been found.

Khoury was the nephew of former health minister John Rahael.

Prosecutors Nigel Pilgrim and Anju Bhola are leading the prosecution for the State.