Veteran Mary Anthony reflects on life after World War II

Retired Major General and Point Fortin MP Edmund Dillion listens to war veteran Mary Anthony during a function in 2017. FILE PHOTO

Mary Anthony, the last known surviving war veteran in the southern legion, will be among those commemorating Armistice Day today. In TT, the day is observed as Remembrance Day, also called Memorial Day.

Sixty-nine years after the TT arm of the British military was demobilised, Anthony has been making the annual trek to the Fyzabad cenotaph to lay a wreath in memory of her fallen colleagues as a symbol of their sacrifice.

The 92-year-old, who still holds a valid driver’s licence and drives herself to church and the grocery, views it as her solemn duty to remember the proud men and women who gave their life for the British Crown and country during the world wars.

Anthony is the widow of soldier Carlton Anthony, with whom she had four children, Stephanie Anthony-Laing, Jennifer Mc Nish, Grace Anthony, and Eldred Anthony. Grace is also something of a celebrity, like her mother, as she was the first woman pilot at BWIA (now Caribbean Airlines).

Anthony, who was born at 22 Nelson Street, Port of Spain, spoke of her decision to enter the service, about changes in TT and hopes for the future. She was just 18, in 1944, when the second world war and desire to serve country and King George VI when Trinidad was under British rule, caused her to enlist with close to 100 women.

Although she prepared for war, Anthony was not called to duty abroad like some of her colleagues but served as an order clerk at the British Military Hospital which was located behind the the Colonial Hospital, now known as Port of Spain General Hospital.

Her diligence and dedication to duty saw her rise to the rank of corporal and by the time the letter arrived for her to be promoted to sergeant, the unit was demobilised, so she was not promoted.

However, the training she received in the military has served her in good stead throughout her life and with the discipline of her children, who have all gone on to become professionals.

“I have lived a full life. I have seen TT move from under the British Crown to us gaining our own independence and republican status. I have seen the country developed from barrack type houses to international type buildings. The road network has expanded and so too our business. Our education system is one of the best in the world.” She said she is watching and waiting to see what would happen to Fyzabad when operations at Petrotrin, where her husband worked with one of the predecessor companies, ends on November 30.

A caterer with the National School Feeding Programme, Anthony said she did not think TT “is in a bad state given the world economy,” but is troubled by what is happening in terms of murder and the not-so-pretty picture it is painting for the rest of the world. “I am seeing the murder rate is 400 and something and that grieves me. I don’t know why people kill other people but it happens and I pray for God to forgive them and guide them,” Anthony said.

She said she was deeply hurt by the murder of pregnant teenager Danielle Yearwood and the baby’s father Ricardo ‘Mamoo’ Daloo.

“When I saw her young face and the fact that she was due to give birth in a few days and that the baby could not be saved, that hurt me a little more. I wish people would obey the law and live in love and harmony as we saw during the recent floods.”

Commenting on the behaviour of youths, especially school children who have engaged in violence, Anthony said she still has hopes for this country’s young people.

“I would love to see our children behaving better. We have some bad ones, as far as human beings are concerned, you can’t get away from that. But I think we have plenty good children,” she said referring to the hundreds of students who were recently awarded national scholarships.

Attributing her belief in God and a balanced meal to her longevity, Anthony said she her dream and vision for TT is for its people, of all races, all religions, to co-operate and live in love and unity as she and her husband did with their neighbours.

Fyzabad cenotaph

According to Major Joseph Bridgewater, commanding officer of the Sixth Battalion of the TT Cadet Force, the Cenotaph at Fyzabad has genesis in the events of World War II and stands like a sentinel to what was then the largest oilfield, Forest Reserve, in the British Commonwealth. He said the laying of wreaths will follow a parade through the streets, accompanied by several marching bands.

“A siren will sound at 11 am and a volley of shots will follow,” Bridgewater said.