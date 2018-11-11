Retired cop takes CoP to court

A RETIRED police superintendent has asked a high court judge to quash a decision of the Commissioner of Police (CoP) to investigate him. Celestine Phillip was, last week, granted permission by Justice Kevin Ramcharan to pursue his claim.

According to the judge’s order granted in the San Fernando High Court, Phillip can challenge the continued failure of the CoP to make a decision in an investigation of allegations of indecent assault made by a woman police constable.

Phillip is also asking for his promotion retroactively to the rank of Senior Superintendent, effective May 22, 2014, and payment of all accrued arrears of salary and benefits, as well as compensation. According to Phillip’s claim, he retired in April 2016. He was successful in the police promotion examination for the higher rank in 2014, but his promotion was being withheld pending the outcome of allegations against him.

In 2015, Phillip wrote to the Director of Public Prosecutions seeking his intervention, because, he said, he would not enjoy the benefits of his 37 years’ service or be eligible for any promotion. His suspension was lifted on April 5, 2016, one day before he exited the service on mandatory retirement.

Phillip also said that to date, he has not received particulars of the allegations against him nor the opportunity to respond to them. He said although no disciplinary proceedings have started, it appeared the investigation was open and ongoing.

He said because of this, he has been deprived of opportunities for advancement, remuneration and his reputation has been tarnished by the unresolved, spurious allegations against him. Phillip also said he is having trouble finding work after his retirement because of this.

Phillip is represented by attorneys Michael Rooplal and Vishan Girwar. The case comes up for hearing in the San Fernando High Court on November 30.