Prisons sniffer dogs detect contraband

Contraband seized in Golden Grove last Friday

PRISON Service sniffer dogs confirmed the suspicion of prison officers last Friday after it detected contraband on two women who visited in the hope of meeting with their incarcerated loved ones.

According to prison officials, the dog and its handler were in the waiting area of the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca when the two women came in. Sources said that following a discovery of marijuana last week outside the prison walls they were anticipating contraband to be smuggled into the prison.

They received information that cigarettes and wrapping paper would have been brought in on Friday and had the sniffer dogs was on stand by.

Prison officials said as soon as the dogs gave the signal that the cigarettes were detected, the women who are both of Couva, both 27, began crying. Prison officials contacted police and two women, a police and prisons officer, searched the women and found packets of cigarettes strapped to their bodies.

The women were supposed to have passed on the contraband to an orderly who would have passed it on to the would be owners. Prison officials said since they have been making numerous discoveries, one cigarette can be retailed for at least $50.