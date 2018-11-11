Policeman murders policewoman, turns gun on himself

VIOLENT END: WPC Kips, seen in this photo with her estranged common-law husband PC Youksee, was shot dead by the policeman at his Champs Fleurs home before he turned the gun on himself, firing a bullet into his head.

A POLICEMAN who recently separated from his common-law wife who was also a police officer, earlier today, shot her dead before turning his personal, licensed firearm on himself and firing once in the head at his Mt Dor Road, Champs Fleurs home.

Police Constable Michael Youksee of the Tunapuna police station was at home when at 10.45 am, he got into a heated argument with WPC Racquel Kips, his estranged common-law wife, who was last based at the St Joseph Police Station. Neighbours would later tell police that they heard multiple gunshots followed by a pause and then a single shot.

The couple's son was then heard screaming which led to neighbours running into the house and finding WPC Kips and PC Youksee both on the ground bleeding profusely. A report was made and police officers arrived in minutes. WPC Kips was pronounced dead at the scene, while PC Youksee who still had a pulse, was rushed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope where he died at 2 pm.

Up to press time, the severely traumatised child was in the custody of relatives and is to receive counselling. Although estranged, Newsday understands that the couple had an arrangement in which WPC Kips used to drop off her son on weekends at his father's home to spend the weekend. Investigations are continuing.