Perm Sec on terminating Petrotrin workers: Least expensive option

OWTU members chant as they enter Port of Spain on the final leg of a three-day march in October, 2018, from Pointe-a-Pierre protesting the closure of state oil company Petrotrin. Photo by Sureash CholaI

TERMINATING all Petrotrin’s employees was the least expensive route — not the most expensive — Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance Vishnu Dhanpaul has opined. Closing down the refinery including severance packages to the workers, cost tax payers at least $2 billion, government has stated.

Dhanpaul gave his opinion, which challenges the assertion made by trade union expert David Abdulah, in an affidavit filed last week, in the hearing of the industrial relations offence filed by the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) against the state-owned company. Dhanpaul returns to the witness stand tomorrow week to continue his testimony at the hearing of the IRO at the Industrial Court.

The permanent secretary also said the new business model being implemented has predicted turning a profit in less than two years.

According to Dhanpaul, the company was not and continues not to be profitable

He said Petrotrin was not earning foreign exchange, continued to be a drain on TT’s foreign reserves, was not paying its taxes and continued to increase its debt.

Dhanpaul said the downgrade of TT by Standards and Poor in 2018 was directly related to Petrotrin and the increasing negative debt trajectory of the country, of which the state-owned company was a major contributor. In testimony last week, Dhanpaul said Petrotrin’s debts representation ten percent of TT’s sovereign debt.