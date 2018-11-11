Man, 22, faces 1st terror charge

TWO and a half months after the Anti-Terrorism Act became law, a 22-year-old St Augustine man is the first to be charged under it.

Johnathan Anthony Mohammed was charged by Cpl Nurse of the Terrorism Interdiction Unit (TIU) of the Special Branch in accordance with Section 14 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. The charge alleges that he incited acts of racial violence via social media.

Police began their investigations after Mohammed, an employee of the Ministry of Legal Affairs, allegedly posted a video threatening the lives of PM Dr Keith Rowley and Afro-Trinidadians on Facebook on October 28. Mohammed will appear in court on Monday after being arrested last Wednesday.

The Anti-Terrorism Act was passed in Parliament in August. Before it was passed in both houses, the Government and Opposition were deadlocked over one of the clauses of the bill, where the office of the Attorney General is tasked with handling civil proceedings, while the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was responsible for the criminal proceedings.

The Opposition wanted the DPP to handle both aspects while the Government said that was unconstitutional. The law which gave birth to the Anti-Terrorism Act was passed in 2005 and 13 years later the 2018 version became law. There were amendments to the existing legislation annually between 2010 and 2015.