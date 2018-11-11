Hinds: Manpower audit calls Police Service 'wounded'

MP for Laventille Wets Fitzgerald Hinds

LAVENTILLE West MP Fitzgerald Hinds says the Police Manpower Audit Committee has described the Police Service as "troubled" and "wounded." Hinds, chairman of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) that looked at the audit, piloted a motion on it in Parliament last Friday.

He said the three overarching areas identified in the report were: governance and oversight; human resource management, which was not as efficient as it should be and was "worse described"; and organisational culture and a customer-centred approach to service. He reported the committee interviewed 500 officers of all ranks, and more than half described the organisation as unsatisfactory.

"The police officers themselves do not think highly of the service provided by the very organisation." He said there were also issues of young officers being concerned about favouritism and problems with the promotion system. Hinds said a need was identified for internal and external checks and balances, and the committee called for a reformation of the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the establishment of a police inspectorate which would assist the PSC.

He explained the inspectorate would be an oversight body external to the Police Service and would investigate police inefficiencies that did not reach the level of corruption or serious crime, like sloth, laziness and hiding when crime takes place. He said it would be staffed by civilian professionals and the head would not be a police officer, though a retired police officer five to seven years removed from the service would be allowed.

Hinds said the committee also called, as a matter of urgency, for a wide, competency-based human-resource-management framework to be deployed, and said the established recruitment and selection process was not providing officers with the intellectual, interpersonal and motivational capabilities and capacities to perform successfully at the First and Second Divisions of the Police Service.

Hinds said the committee chairman Prof Ramesh Deosaran pleaded with the JSC not to leave the report to languish. He added that the JSC called for a Police Service institutional strengthening project falling under the Office of the Prime Minister and managed by the secretariat of the Security Council.