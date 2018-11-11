Habitat to work with client

HABITAT for Humanity has agreed to work with one of its clients who failed to pay his mortgage for a property at Chin Chin Road, Cunupia.

Lawyers for Habitat, at a hearing last week before Justice Frank Seepersad in the Port of Spain High Court, said as a charitable organisation, they wanted to work with the mortgagee to liquidate his arrears of $162,994.77.

According to the claim against the mortgagee, a mortgage agreement was entered into by both parties in 2015, and $176,412.35 was repayable over a period of 253 months, with monthly installments of $500.

The organisation said the mortgagee, from the start, continually fell into arrears but made four payments in 2016 of $360, $300, $500, and $2,000.

In seeking to recover the money owed, the organisation asked that if payment was not made in full, then an order should be made for the mortgagee give up the property.

The homeowner, who lives there with his family, was not represented in court by a lawyer but said he would get help to liquidate the debt. Habitat, therefore, agreed to work with him. The case was adjourned to next January.