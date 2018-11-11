Farrell: TT must take charge

Dr Terrence Farrell

During periods of economic boom, when the country should have been planning a long term strategy for growth and stability, TT “adopted the worst possibly strategy in terms of economic management” instead, UWI lecturer Dr Roger Hosein contended yesterday.

Hosein, head of UWI St Augustine’s economics department, was one of the panellists at a conference hosted by the Lloyd Best Institute at UWI, St Augustine. Hosein said successive governments, especially during the last boom from 1999-2015, violated Hartwick’s rule, a principle of resource economics that says in order to offset declining stocks of non-renewable resources, capital investment is needed so the standard of living does not decline as the society moves into the indefinite future.

In that boom period, he said, transfers and subsidies alone—which is not a capital expenditure— exceeded energy revenues.

Part of it, suggested economist and former central bank deputy governor Dr Terrence Farrell, was that governments chose instead to use economic rents from natural resources to appease the people—since the 1960s.

“We had these independent governments in the region, profoundly disturbed by social unrest in the region and (took) these economic rents to the budget supporting high levels of underemployment in the economy,” Farrell said. Among these policies were the Unemployment Relief Programme and the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP), which he said created “significant” low-productivity public sector employment in the region all to avoid social unrest.

Income inequality, another complaint in the society, is also a feature of policy incentives like keeping the exchange rate steady, making more worthwhile for importers to set up large malls and make enormous profits, Hosein added. “We created that system so we have to change it by reducing the incentive to import and give incentive to generate foreign exchange,” he said.

In fact, it’s the people of TT who have the power to change the current status quo.

“All of this is in our hands,” Farrell said, in the context of attracting foreign direct investment. “As a country you have to define your interest clearly, prepare and negotiate for your country in the long term.”

Negotiations with Sandals, for example, have to be about what is strategically important for Tobago and the tourism sector in the long term, beyond just what rent the government will collect from the investment.