Driver sorry for fatal crash

The car involved in the crash in which Joe Brown and Joanna Banks died when the driver crashed into cyclists of Slipstream Cycling Club on Beetham Highway, near Beetham Gardens yesterday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

THE driver of the Kia Spectra that ploughed into cyclists yesterday morning, killing two, has apologised to relatives of the victims.

“I am emotionally drained by this and I’m very sorry,” the driver told Sunday Newsday in a brief interview. He remained in police custody last evening.

Chef Joe Brown and bpTT employee Joanna Banks died when a car crashed into them as they were cycling on Beetham Highway as part of the Slipstream Cycling Club.

The driver’s brother also spoke, saying their family “hurting too”.

“I now come from the station and he saying he wish is he did dead. He really sorry about that,” said the driver’s brother at the family’s home in Petit Valley. He claimed his brother was robbed of his gold chain and his passenger ran from the scene leaving him behind. He added that his brother, a steel bender, was headed to Arima when the accident took place.

“He did not do it wilfully, he was on his way to work and end up colliding with the riders and them. I pleading with people to stop saying the wrong thing because they saying my brother was drinking alcohol and he was never drinking alcohol. He leave home to head to work.” He said their mother had not stopped crying since she was telephoned and told her son had killed two people in an accident.

“On behalf of my family I want to say, I very sorry I can’t pay back for the people life. God alone knows my brother is very innocent.”