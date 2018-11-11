Cops detain 3 for KFC robbery

WHEN an armed bandit jumped over the counter of KFC on High Street in Siparia last Friday night, all customers ran out leaving only workers in the outlet. Pointing a gun at the head of a female cashier, the bandit took a cash register tray, which was locked and attempted to smash it open on the ground. When it did not open, the bandit left in a getaway car with the tray which contained an undisclosed sum of cash.

Before he and his two accomplices had a chance to open it, police arrested them within minutes in the area. The men, two aged 22 and the third 25, all of Penal, remained in custody over the weekend.

During the robbery, the gunman was wearing a long sleeve hooded sweater. Under the sweater, he was wearing a black t-shirt with an image of cartoon characters Beavis and Butthead seated on a couch. Yesterday afternoon police also recovered the gun used in the robbery.

Police said the robbery happened at about 10.30 pm on Friday. Siparia CID was alerted and in an exercise supervised by Sgts Ramsingh and Jaggernath, police including Cpl Ramlal arrested the three suspects in a car with the tray.

Only in September at the same outlet, two burglars burst a wall and stole $6,000 from cash registers. The burglars committed that crime less than two hours after workers completed duties.

On September 23, a supervisor secured the building and went away at about 1.30 am. Between 3 am to 3.30 am, two men burst a wall and entered the premises where they stole the money. The money was to be used as the float for transactions of the next business day.