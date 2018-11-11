Connection suffer shock loss to Caledonia

St. Ann’s Ranger’s goalkeeper Jabari St. Hillaire clears the ball from Police FC’s attackers Keion Wilson (#32) and Jameel Perry (2nd from right), during round 2 match day 6 of the TT Pro League, between Police FC and Terminix St. Ann’s Rangers at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. The match ended 2-2.

W CONNECTION saw their unbeaten run ended in the TT Pro League, on Friday, when they suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Morvant Caledonia United in a Round Two Match Day Six fixture at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella.

Connection entered the match on the back of four drawn league results, and their dip in form continued when they conceded an 88th minute item from Ross Russell jnr.

The former Defence Force defender/midfielder is making his way back to full fitness after he was recently freed on a murder charge.

Connection remain atop the ten-team standings with 30 points, but Central FC moved up a spot to second after a 3-0 win over their hapless hosts Point Fortin Civic, at the Mahaica Oval.

Jared London broke the deadlock for Central in the 69th minute, and midfielder Russel Alfred netted a pair, in the 73rd and 84th.

Police swapped places with Central after they allowed a 2-0 lead to slip, and were held to a 2-2 draw by the struggling Terminix St Ann’s Rangers, in the first of back-to-back matches at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

Striker Jameel Perry notched a double for the lawmen, in the 32nd and 41st, but his goalkeeper and captain Adrian Foncette was credited with an own goal, in first half stoppage-time.

And Rangers earned only their first drawn result for the season when Nicholai Orr equalised in the 64th.

Former national midfielder Hashim Arcia scored twice as Defence Force climbed from sixth to fourth, following a comfortable 3-0 victory over San Juan Jabloteh.

Arcia opened the scoring in the sixth minute, after a mistake from right-back Jevon Morris, while Adrian Welch extended the lead in the 26th, slapping home a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Shemel Louison as the Jabloteh defence failed to clear a ball from the right by winger Jemel Sebro.

Jabloteh showed little desire to test the Defence Force backline, and they paid for their negativity in the 88th.

Sebro’s ball, which was intented for midfielder Kendell Hitlal, was not cleared by the Jabloteh defence, and Arcia banged home the loose ball, from inside the six-yard box.

League action will take a break for the FIFA international window, and is expected to resume on the weekend of November 23-25.