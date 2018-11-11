‘Bread’ and ‘Totes’ shot dead in revenge murders

File photo

TWO men were shot dead earlier today in what police say was a case of revenge murders for a murder committed a day earlier.

Police said that Brent Edwards of Malabar had been warned by his enemies not to enter Pinto Road in Arima or else he would be dealt with. Edwards, who had a girlfriend living in Pinto Road, did not heed the call and on Saturday paid her a visit. He was shot dead hours later.

Today at midday, Kerwin "Totes" Williams and Enrique "Bread" Lochin were liming in Pinto Road when they were ambushed by gunmen and shot dead on the road. Police who visited the scene, said that the three men were all known to law enforcement officers.

Preliminary investigations, sources said, pointed to Williams and Lochin's murders being a reprisal "hit" for the Edwards killing a day earlier. Police recovered a number of spent shells at the scene of the double murder.

The bodies were removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsies tomorrow. Up to press time, no arrests were made in both the Edwards murder on Saturday at the murders of Williams and Lochin today. Investigations are ongoing. The murder toll now stands at 459.