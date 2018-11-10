YTC rugby sevens starts today

THE YOUTH Training Centre (TYC) will host the second leg of a multi-part TT Rugby Football Union-sanctioned (TTRFU) sevens series between today and tomorrow at their home venue, YTC Ground, Arouca.

The last rugby sevens event was hosted by the University of the West Indies (UWI) last weekend at UWI Spec Ground, St Augustine.

At the end of that tournament, Exiles secured a 5-0 shock win over Harvard to win the men’s segment, while the women’s competition was unsurprisingly won by none other than Police rugby section, who has won every regular league and sevens match this season. Both teams will be back in action over the course of the two days.

The YTC sevens tournament run over two days beginning with the Under-18 male and female competitions.

Six teams will contest the male competition: Northern, Caribs, Harvard (Group A), Royalians, Rydeus and Exiles (Group B).

Three will challenge the female Under-18 competition: Harvard, Royalians and Rydeus.

The tournament will continue tomorrow with both the women and men’s competition.

In the men’s competition, Exiles will return to challenge for back-to-back sevens titles, and will compete in Group A, along with Royalians and Rydeus.

The other competing teams include Harvard, Rainbow Harvard II (Group B), Caribs, Northern, Police (Group C), UWI/Tobago Combine, Defence Force and YTC (Group B).

Among the women’s teams are Police, Caribs, Rainbow (Group A), Royalians and Harvard (Group B).