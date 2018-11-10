Underage drinking worries CoP

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, right, makes a point during a symposium on Thursday at the UWI, St Augustine campus.

POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith says one of his concerns in addressing crime is the prevalence of underage drinking and said dealing with this was chief among his intentions.

Speaking at a forum at the University of the West Indies St Augustine campus on Thursday, Griffith said the issue of minors entering bars, parties and other events and being given alcohol was a concern of his, and the trend would come to an end if those responsible were arrested.

“I have a problem when minors go to all-inclusive fetes, they are in Carnival bands and alcohol is given to them because nobody bothers to ask for an identification card.

As soon as we start arresting bartenders at whichever place on a Friday night or fete promoters, that is when it will stop.

“I have a serious concern for minors to have access to alcohol and be able to purchase cigarettes.

The last time this happened, it was six years ago, at a nightclub, and we never took notice of how serious it was.”

Griffith said such behaviour among youths may develop into more serious habits which are damaging to society.