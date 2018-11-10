Ummah TT: Great win for Muslim women cops

MUSLIM lobby group Ummah TT has welcomed yesterday’s landmark decision of the high court to allow policewomen to wear the hijab (Islamic headwear) while on duty.

“It’s a great victory coming on the day of Jumu’ah. We are extremely pleased with the decision of the court to afford Muslim women this important right which they have long been denied as they serve the nation,” said Imam Rasheed Karim of Ummah TT.

He said attorneys Anand Ramlogan, SC and Gerald Ramdeen made history and would not be forgotten for the important role they played in the Islamic history of TT and the police service. Imam Karim said the ruling of Justice Margaret Mohammed represented another significant stage in giving true meaning to the words of the national anthem, “Where every creed and race find an equal place.”

“The hijab represents adherence to the Laws of Allah the Exalted which commands Muslim women to dress modestly to secure themselves and set an example for others,” Imam Karim.

He said Ummah TT has been championing the cause of Muslim women since its inception as the group feels their rights as Muslims are often times ignored.

“This a great step for the country as now more Muslim women who wear the hijab will be encouraged to join the police service,” the imam of the Felicity Masjid said.