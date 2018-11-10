Santa Claus Savannah parade

THE Grant-a-Wish Foundation will hold its Santa Claus Parade at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

The event will include Santa’s Sleigh, live Nativity, elves, costumed characters, medieval maidens, clowns and the Mounted Branch police officers, dressed as King Arthur Knights of the Round Table.

The parade takes place November 18, beginning at 3 pm, from Upper Frederick and ends opposite White Hall. President Paula-Mae Weeks and Zaylayhar Hassanali, who has been supporting the foundation for the past five years, are expected to attend.

The foundation, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary, grants wishes to children three-17 years who suffer with life-threatening illnesses.

It has fulfilled 48 wishes, including three for children from Grenada. Grant-a-Wish is also affiliated with the Precious Touch Foundation of Barbados and the Give Kids the World Village of Florida.

Additional entertainment will come from Caribbean Theatre Productions with excerpts from Broadway musicals such as Grease/Footloose, Mary Poppins, Les Miserables and Beauty and The Beast.

There will also be a kids zone with bouncy castles, pony rides and a variety of snacks.

The event will end with a fireworks display by Fire One Fireworks.

Grant-a-Wish’s tenth anniversary T-shirts are available for those who want to walk in the parade at Rent-a-Fantasy, 23 Patna Street, St James.