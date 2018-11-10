Republic Bank named title sponsor of Ross Cup T20

REPUBLIC BANK Limited continues its commitment to community and sporting development by becoming the title sponsor for the inaugural Ross Cup T20 tournament which is being played every Saturday for the month of November, at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine campus.

The T20 tournament is being used by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) and UWI to evaluate its potential for cricket development, research and the expansion of grassroots cricket in TT. There is also a significant community and social development aspect of the tournament.

The Ross Cup is named after former Hillview College student Rostan Mahabir who was a victim of gun violence while on his way to work at Scotiabank. This tournament was formed as a proactive mechanism to utilise his favourite sport to make a multifaceted impact on the community.

Thus far Hillview Renegades, SFBT and Full of Vibes have been actively executing the social development mandate of the tournament by assisting citizens impacted by the recent floods in Trinidad and Tobago.

Shazard Mohammed, senior manager, Credit Card Centre, Republic Bank Limited said, “We are proud to be a part of this tournament. The Ross Cup T20 places an emphasis on areas of development that fall under the umbrella of our Power to Make a Difference social responsibility programme.”

He continued, “Our involvement, therefore, allows us to deepen our focus on the sport of cricket, while fulfilling our promise to build successful societies through the empowerment of our peoples and the preservation of traditions. We congratulate the organisers of the tournament on bringing it to fruition.”

The Bank is the also the official banking partner of the Caribbean Premier League T20 and the ICC Women’s World T20 tournaments. Sports Management students at UWI have already benefitted from the Ross Cup, learning the TTCB’s digital scoring system with Duckworth/Lewis/Stern Manager and statistican, Rudy Ramesar.

“Special thanks must go to Republic Bank for believing in the vision of the Ross Cup and backing it up with their investment. We are committed to executing the objectives of the tournament and are already at an advanced stage with the goals we have identified,” said Rajiv Singh who has been instrumental in the formation of the Ross Cup.

“This tournament will have a significant impact on the community, cricket development, academic research and women by providing them with the necessary tools and pathway to become a much bigger influence in cricket.

“The International Cricket Council recently installed its first female director and we hope this tournament can provide the platform for women in this region to drive the sport,” said Singh.