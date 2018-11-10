Make it egg-lempary with eggs

THEY are boiled, baked, sauté, fried, souffléd, scrambled even pickled, the uses are too many to list. They are the little giants of the culinary world because the yolks lend much needed fat to recipes and the whites lend airiness– producing fabulous cakes and confections.

They are also nutrition bombs, with the yolk which is loaded with vitamins and minerals not to mention flavour and the whites, packed with protein. Go ahead have eggs instead for your next light meal.

Open-Faced Potato and Rosemary Omelette

2 tbs olive oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 small onion, chopped

2 medium potatoes, peeled and

cubed

6 eggs, beaten with salt and

pepper

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tbs chopped rosemary

Heat oil in a non-stick frying pan,

Add garlic and onion, sauté until fragrant, add potatoes and stir.

Add a small amount of water, lower heat and cover.

Cook for about 6 minutes until potatoes are cooked.

Remove from pan.

Add a little more oil, heat pan and then pour in eggs.

Disturb with a wooden spoon or fork just until mixture sets.

Preheat oven grill or broiler.

Spread potato mixture over the top.

Sprinkle on rosemary and Parmesan. Place under broiler, watch carefully and remove when puffed and golden, about 5 minutes.

Serve hot.

Serves 4

Passion Fruit Souffles

4 egg yolks

⅔ cup granulated sugar

1 cup evaporated milk

1 tsp vanilla

⅓ cup passion fruit puree

4 egg whites

¼ tsp cream of tartar

Butter 6 individual soufflé ramekins and sugar them.

Beat the yolks with ⅓ cup sugar add milk and vanilla and warm over low heat until thick, remove.

Beat whites with cream of tartar until frothy, add the rest of sugar and beat to soft peak stage.

Add some egg whites to the cooled custard then add the custard mixture to the egg whites, fold to incorporate.

Just before serving:

Preheat oven to 400F

Spoon soufflé into ramekins and bake until lightly browned and puffed, about 12-15 minutes, remove dust with icing sugar and serve immediately.

Serves 6

Creamy Stuffed Eggs

With capers and olives

12 large eggs

1 tsp grated onion

4-6 tbs mayonnaise

1 tsp yellow mustard

1 tsp chopped capers

1 tsp chopped olives

½ tsp pepper sauce

1 tsp paprika

Chopped parsley for garnishing

Boil eggs until the hard-boil stage, cool and peel.

Slice eggs into half.

Gently scoop out the yolks and place into a bowl.

Place egg whites onto a platter.

Combine yolks with onion, 4 tablespoons mayonnaise, mustard, capers, olives, and pepper sauce.

Stir until creamy. Add more mayonnaise if needed.

Place into a piping bag fitted with a large star tube.

Pipe into egg whites, sprinkle with paprika and parsley.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Makes 24

Spicy Egg Salad

2 eggs, hard-boiled

½ tsp yellow mustard

1 tbs chopped chives

Chopped tomato

1 tsp chopped red onion

Dash pepper sauce

1 tsp mayonnaise

Salt and black pepper if desired.

Peel eggs and chop.

Combine with the rest of the ingredients.

Fill into sandwiches and serve.

Makes enough to fill two sandwiches.

Nutmeg Scented

Banana Streusel Cake

½ cup butter, unsalted

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

2 cups cake flour

1 tbs baking powder

1 tsp grated nutmeg

½ cup milk

2 bananas mashed

1 tsp vanilla

For the streusel topping

½ cup chopped nuts

4 tbs brown sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

Grease and flour a 9-inch cake tin

Make cake:

Cream butter with sugar until light, add eggs one at a time, combine flour with baking powder.

Combine milk with bananas and vanilla

Add flour alternately with milk.

Spoon into a 9-inch pan.

Combine ingredients for streusel, sprinkle on top of cake.

Bake 350 for 30 minutes.

Makes 1 cake

