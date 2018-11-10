In recognition of the unsung CEPEP heroes

THE EDITOR: It is never too late to recognise those who, during recent inconceivable flooding across Trinidad, came forward to assist vulnerable citizens affected and afflicted by the unprecedented raging waters.

I particularly officially thank the CEPEP teams who braved the weather and fearlessly responded to the call to support first responders and emergency personnel in the relief effort. Collectively we battled with the devastating outcome of unrelenting rainfall which lasted more than a week (October 16-22).

Widespread floods not only cut off communities by making roadways impassable, but the deluge of water resulted in the destruction of communities, public facilities, properties, homes, household appliances and personal items. Families were separated, vehicles damaged, livestock and pets displaced.

As chairman of the board of directors of CEPEP I cannot ignore the contribution made by the many CEPEP team members who risked their own safety to carry out sanitation and restoration works in major flood-affected areas to ensure that communities, schools and common facilities could once again be returned to normal operation.

The CEPEP Company dispatched a total of 50 teams to assist in flood-affected areas. Our teams were involved in clearing debris, removing garbage, cleaning drains, sanitising schools and compounds, washing roadways and pavements, along with assisting residents.

In parts of central, CEPEP teams washed and sanitised 117 homes. They thoroughly cleaned, cleared and sanitised several schools, and ensured drains in the area were free of silt, rubble and garbage. Our teams cleaned and sanitised schools in Couva and Charlieville. They carefully cleaned the St Helena Hindu Temple and other institutions in the district. They assisted residents in getting to safety and removed piles of garbage along the roadway.

In Greenvale and Oropune, CEPEP teams carried out washing, cleaning and sanitisation works in numerous homes. They power-washed and sanitised religious places of worship, and assisted those who needed a helping hand.

Our teams were again in full action in the south-east and north-west regions, where approximately 200 homes were properly cleaned and cleared of debris and garbage. Schools and religious compounds were cleaned, and roadways washed free of silt. Landslips were removed and fallen tree branches cut and collected.

In Carapo, 76 houses were cleaned, while in Wallerfield/Cumuto, several homes were also cleaned and sanitised. Teams were also present for restorative works on the highways, cutting grass in open spaces and along the roadway.

At CEPEP, we have established a national response system that is always available to support our first responders and emergency entities. I believe our teams have become a vital link in the chain of support and survival. I hail the men and women of CEPEP as the unsung heroes. In times of tragedy, our teams have been witnesses to loss, helplessness and disbelief.

While CEPEP cannot change the course of an event, our intervention helps to bring about positive outcomes and to instill hope. Our nation’s defenders, army, law enforcement, among others, can find comfort in knowing they protect our communities as best as is humanely possible, I am honoured to say “thank you” to those who show up without fail.

These individuals are the embodiment of the spirit of TT where we pray and play together, but we also cry and care for each other. To our CEPEP team I say no greater love has he than he who lays down his life for his people. The measure of a man is not in his number of possessions but in the number of people he serves.

ASHTON FORD

chairman, CEPEP