Garcia ready for action against scratch bomb students

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia said he is willing to take serious action on the students who, on Wednesday, beat teacher Ronald Constant at the Barataria South Secondary School.

Constant heard explosions and saw three boys, all below the age of 15, lighting scratch bombs. He tried to take one from one of the students and an argument began after which the student began hitting Constant. Other students joined the fight. Constant received injuries including a broken knee and is at the Port of Spain General Hospital awaiting surgery.

TT Unified Teachers Association president Lynsley Doodhai, told Newsday, “He is in some discomfort and pain because his knee cap was damaged in the incident and he is awaiting surgery on Monday I believe.”

Garcia, speaking on the CNC3 Morning Brew programme yesterday said he is prepared to take the necessary action. “That is what we frown upon. Now there are a number of things that we need to do. First of all there needs to be an investigation and I have instructed the principal to immediately suspend the students and also to ask for an extension of the suspension.”

He said the suspension will be indefinite because adequate investigations are needed for the best outcome. The minister said expulsion is also possible.