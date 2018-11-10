Charles: Thousands of military-trained Venes entering borders

Naparima MP Rodney Charles

NAPARIMA MP Rodney Charles says there are thousands of military-trained Venezuelans coming into this country through porous borders and some were engaging in arms and human trafficking.

He was contributing to debate on a motion to adopt the report of the Joint Select Committee on the Police Manpower Audit Committee in the House yesterday.

He pointed out military service is mandatory for Venezuelans (according to reports it is an obligation and not compulsory).

“All military trained to kill.”

He said these Venezuelans have no documentation and 40,000 of them were roaming the society with no intelligence as to who were ex-convicts.

Charles said since the PNM has been in office there have been close to 1,500 murders. He added recently eight women were murdered including a national award winner (Haseena Ali who was shot and killed at her Freeport home a week ago) and an unborn baby (likely a reference to Danielle Yearwood was nine months pregnant when she and the father of her child were shot and killed in Wallerfield on Monday).