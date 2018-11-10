Valedictorian: Be the change for your country Valedictorian tells fellow UWI-Roytec graduates

Myckheak Hosang, left, presents the UWI-ROYTEC Student Council Good Citizenship Award to Anthony Castanada during the graduation ceremony at UWI, St Augustine on Friday.

"When each one of us reaches to a place where we hold ourselves accountable and take responsibility for our actions, we evolve into a mindset of knowing better, and when we know better, we can in turn do better."

This was the message of valedictorian Krystin Rudd, who graduated with a Bachelor's of Business Administration degree, during the UWI-Roytec graduation ceremony, at UWI's Sport and Physical Education Centre, St Augustine on Friday.

"Do not be afraid of change and do not become reliant on comfort. You were made for greatness and you have proven that by reaching this far. As you keep striving to become the best version of yourself possible, share that with people around you." Rudd urged her now-former classmates to use the opportunity they currently have to make a difference in society.

She was unwavering in her message. "Don't wait for anyone else, you be the change you want to see in your community, country and even in the world, as you continue through life doing the best that you can." Rudd said there was no limit to what UWI-Roytec graduates can achieve. "Don't let your opportunity go to waste and don't take it for granted. Show your company, community, country and the world what UWI-Roytec graduates are truly capable of."

Rudd was among 464 graduates who received their certificates and awards for their achievements. The associate of science degree in management had the largest number of graduates with 179 students being awarded certificates.

Pro Vice-Chancellor and principal of UWI, St Augustine, Professor Brian Copeland welcomed the graduating class of 2018 to the global network of doers, thinkers and innovators. "Innovation is within the reach of everyone of you. I hope that you grasp that possibility and use your potential to create products and processes which would generate new ideas to make TT or wherever you call home a better place," said Copeland.

"We need a wider base of economic activity, like Germany and Costa Rica where the small and medium enterprise sector is dynamic and large enough to bring in more than 30 per cent of the foreign exchange requirements for their country and for region. The Caribbean needs a swarm of it."

"Our Caribbean needs talent, energy and innovation to address the serious challenges we currently face. The future depends on the creation of a strong culture of innovation in our economy, our ecology and our society." He challenged graduates to leave as innovators, change-makers and beacons of hope for their countries.

In his feature address, president of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Justice Adrian Saunders said the essential role of a teacher or college is not so much to instil lessons in students.

"It is more about drawing forth from you, helping you to realise your true potential, to ensure that you maximise your intellectual capabilities and hone your social skills so that you can become a more valued member of society."

"We each have within us a vast field of untapped resources. If these attributes are well nourished with knowledge and positive experience then they blossom and bloom and we realise the full potential of who we are and what we can be."

Saunders appealed to graduates to recognise and take advantage of the opportunities in life that come their way. "Throughout life you will be presented with choices, some unfavourable but when an opportunity is placed before you, you must seize it and not sit by for what you think to be ideal because you might find yourself sitting by forever."

He also expressed the importance of engaging in volunteer activities and not only chasing materialistic things in life.