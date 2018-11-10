Aphrodite to return next week

WORK IN PROGRESS: Repairs to the mother and son statue of Aphrodite and Eros are continuing at Woodfood Square in Port of Spain.

WEEKS after the mother-and-son statue of Aphrodite and Eros was removed from Woodford Square for repairs, the Greek deities have returned and will ascend the fountain next week.

Sculptor Milton Duque who restored Eros’ head and fingers after they were damaged years ago, said the restoration was hard work, yet worthwhile.

Duque was at Woodford Square over the past week supervising the finishing touches before the mother-and-son team is repainted, along with the base of the statue, which features Triton, son of the sea god Poseidon, and two Nereids. Duque had to remake Eros’ head and physical features to match that of his mother, as well as fingers that were whacked off by a mentally ill man.

“I take almost one month to remake (Eros’ head). We need to respect every single thing. The hair of the mother needed to be reflected in the son. The way he looks at her, the expression on his face.

“The people in Trinidad don’t know how important this is. There are only three in the world. They were made about 200 years ago. The other two are in Malta and Italy,” Duque said.

The art teacher and sculptor said the cast-iron statue is priceless and came to Trinidad via Scottish businesman Gregor Turnbull. A plaque on the base of the fountain says it was installed in 1866. Duque added that the statue will be repainted green, but in different shades to capture the features.

The restoration of the statue and fountain is part of a larger plan to upgrade Woodford Square, according to Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez. The upgrade was estimated to cost $500,000, and includes restoring the statue and making the fountain level.

The benches, tables and drainage are to be refurbished too, Martinez said. A television will also be reinstalled. When the upgrade is completed the square will be kept open up to 9 pm, with increased lighting and security. Martinez said his aim is to bring people back to the city and to the park.