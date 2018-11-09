Kamla saddened by Petrotrin closure

File photo: The Petrotrin refinery at Point-a-Pierre. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

Even as she advised the fledgling Guyanese oil sector to reinvest money earned from its oil sector back into exploration and development, Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has said she feels “embarrassed and saddened” by the closure of TT’s state-owned oil company Petrotrin.

She was addressing the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association 23rd annual awards and dinner at the Pegasus Hotel Guyana, Seawall Road, Georgetown, Guyana on Thursday night.

She said, “I feel very sad, indeed I am very embarrassed to speak to you here in Guyana about the oil and gas sector, given what is happening in my own country, in our oil and gas sector.

"As you all know, developments in TT within the last few months have called into question the decision by the current prime minister and his government to close down the petroleum company of TT.

"As I said, we have over 100 years' experience in something, we had a strong competitive advantage, and this is where we are,. And that is why I am deeply saddened and indeed, as I said, embarrassed by me trying to tell you what to do to your oil and gas sector, when in my own country we have not been able to sustain it.”