Hikers for Brasso food festival l

ON Sunday, Hikers Inc will journey to Madamas waterfall, which suffered damage in 2016 and has been "recreated by nature". The group will attempt to rediscover the famous Macaquel pond.

After that adventure, hikers will visit the Brasso Seco Food Festival where local delicacies and entertainments await.

To support the Brasso Seco community, Hikers Inc has reduced its hike fee in the hope that hikers will support the vendors by purchasing some of their local dishes.

Rate: Moderately challenging

Meeting: Sherwin Williams car park

Time: 6:30 am

Parking at Brasso Seco is limited and everyone is urged to be on time for this event.