Friday 9 November 2018
Eastern Division cops close to $.5m marijuana

File photo.
Eastern Division Task Force officers searched a bushy area at Caigual Road, Sangre Chiquito, on Thursday night and seized 68 packets of marijuana with a street value of $462,000, hidden in four containers.

The drugs weighed 46.2 kilogrammes.

No one was arrested but police believe the ganja was hidden by a gang leader from the district.

Officers acting on information searched the containers into the early hours of Friday and also found a bulletproof vest.

