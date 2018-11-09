Eastern Division cops close to $.5m marijuana
Eastern Division Task Force officers searched a bushy area at Caigual Road, Sangre Chiquito, on Thursday night and seized 68 packets of marijuana with a street value of $462,000, hidden in four containers.
The drugs weighed 46.2 kilogrammes.
No one was arrested but police believe the ganja was hidden by a gang leader from the district.
Officers acting on information searched the containers into the early hours of Friday and also found a bulletproof vest.
Reply to "Eastern Division cops close to $.5m marijuana"