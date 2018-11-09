Disqualified drunk driver crashes into police jeep

A driver who crashed head-on into a line of traffic last night near the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, appeared before a magistrate this morning charged with driving under the influence, driving whilst being disqualified and driving without insurance.

He appeared before magistrate Nicholas Ali in the San Fernando Magistrates' Court but the charges were not read to him. The man is from Pouchet Street, San Fernando, and the charges arose from an accident on the southbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.

One of the cars that was struck was an unmarked police jeep, and according to a police report, the police in it were injured. Three children in another vehicle were also shaken by the impact.

Attorney Faraaz Mohammed, who represented the driver this morning, told magistrate Ali the defendant had previously been charged with driving under the influence and was disqualified from holding a driver's permit.

The magistrate granted the driver his own bail of $20,000. He was ordered to report to the San Fernando Police Station on Sunday and to return to court on Tuesday.