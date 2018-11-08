UTT remain unbeaten with 3-2 victory over UWI

UTT’s Michel Holder

SHERDON PIERRE

UNIVERSITY of TT (UTT) recorded a close 3-2 victory over University of West Indies (UWI) St Augustine Campus to stay unbeaten in the Tertiary Sports Association of TT (TSATT) Inter-University Football League.

Playing at home in O’Meara Grounds, Arima, UTT wasted little time to get on the score-line when Romario Williams scored a thumping header from a corner beating UWI`s goalkeeper Keevaughn Roberts in the first minute of regulation time.

However, UWI would settled into their game and controlled the possession and were rewarded for their efforts when Lukus Schmitt`s header connected with Travis Barran cross in the 37th minute to tie the match at 1-1. UTT regained the lead two minutes later through a 30-yard shot from striker Michel Holder catching goalkeeper Roberts by surprise. The home team carried their 2-1 lead into half-time.

Two minutes after the resumption UTT would extend their lead to 3-1 when Dike Wilson headed in a shot from Michel Holder leaving Roberts stranded once again.

UWI would make the match more interesting when they pulled a goal back from Christopher Durity. The former profressional midfielder calmly slotted it home from the penalty spot making it 3-2.

UTT’s captain and goalkeeper, Learie Mc Kenzie was forced to make some brilliant saves in the final minutes of the match to ensure his team completed the 3-2 victory.