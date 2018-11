Tunapuna cops hunt rapist

File photo

Tunapuna police are searching for a 27-year-old man who sexually assaulted a 21-year-old woman at her apartment around 5.30 am on Wednesday.

The suspect is believed to be in hiding.

The woman told police she was at her apartment when a man she knew came in through an open door. He forced her into a bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

She made a report to Tunapuna police and was examined by a district medical officer.