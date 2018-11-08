TTUTA on scratch bomb beating: Students should face charges

Lynsley Doodhai, President of TUTTA

President of the TT Unified Teachers' Association (TTUTA) Lynsley Doodhai this morning said students found with scratch bombs and other fireworks on school premises should be arrested and face the court, as such behaviour is becoming rampant.

Speaking with Newsday on the beating of a teacher at the Barataria North Secondary School yesterday, Doodhai said he was aware of the incident and other situations at schools where students were reportedly using fireworks.

He said on at least two separate occasions, teachers and students have been injured by fireworks at schools.

"In Chaguanas North Secondary School, there were reports from teachers that scratch bombs were being detonated. In the Siparia East Secondary School I was in contact with a teacher up to last night who said she sought medical attention and is on one week's sick leave. Another teacher from El Dorado East Secondary told me that a scratch bomb exploded in a classroom and her ear started to bleed.

This was becoming a serious concern, he said, suggesting that schoolchildren should be searched before being allowed into school.

"We know for a fact that scratch bombs are illegal," he said, "so the police ought to be called in if any child is found with it. Let the law take its course, and if it is a criminal act, the children should be brought before the court."

Doodhai said teachers and education workers were facing difficult times and the strongest approach should be used to treat with indiscipline in schools.

Newsday also spoke to Education Minister Anthony Garcia, who said he was not aware of the situation and preferred not to speak on it until he got all the facts.

He also said the ministry was committed to ending indiscipline among students.