Theft from Red House refurbishment site

The Red House.

Port of Spain CID is searching for a computer, clocking machine and water cooler which were stolen from a stock room at the Red House refurbishment site between Monday and early Tuesday morning.

Simon Ragbir, supervisor of Adams Construction at the Red House construction site, locked the stock room around 5.30 pm on Monday before leaving.

He returned at 8.30 am on Tuesday to discover the stock room on the western side of the site broken into, and the three items stolen.