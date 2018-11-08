Teacher beat by students over scratch bomb

Police are investigating reports of a male teacher being beaten by students of the Barataria North Secondary School. The beating happened after he attempted to stop them from lighting scratch bombs on the grounds.

Police confirmed sometime yesterday afternoon, the teacher heard loud explosions on the school and saw three boys lighting scratch bombs.

As he attempted to snatch one of the scratch bombs from one of the boys, an argument began and the student began hitting the teacher several times. Other students joined in hitting him while he was on the ground.

Newsday was told the teacher suffered several injuries, and was taken to the Mt Hope hospital for treatment.

Barataria police said they intend to visit the school today to collect statements from teachers.