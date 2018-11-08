SSA head’s time almost up

Director of the Strategic Service Agency (SSA) retired Col George Robinson has gone on contract leave, as his term of employment is due to end shortly.

Sources said yesterday that Robinson’s contract is expected to expire in two months and he opted to take his leave. Contract officers are required to take their leave before their contract expires, or they will lose the leave and will not be paid for it.

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police Ann Marie Alleyne Daly is tipped to replace Robinson at the head of the elite unit. Alleyne Daly is on vacation and is due back shortly.