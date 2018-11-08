Richards: Slow justice cause of ills in prison system

Prison Officers Association (POA) President Ceron Richards. FILE PHOTO

President of the Prison Officers Association Ceron Richards is convinced the biggest problem in the prison system is the slow pace of justice.

Richards said the role of the judiciary in ensuring speedy justice must be focused on in the new year and has pledged to be more vocal on it.

He said there are instances of prisoners awaiting justice for as long as 15 years, and the frustration of being incarcerated so long while awaiting trial affects them psychologically.