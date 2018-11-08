Prison officer reports threat to police

A prison officer assigned to the remand section at the Golden Grove prison in Arouca has told police a prisoner threatened him on Tuesday.

The officer reported that around 10.30 am he was at work when he was approached by a remand prisoner charged with murder, who asked the officer to help him access another part of the prison.

The officer said no and the prisoner replied that he "knows where he lives" and would send "his boys" to an address in Rio Claro to kill the officer.

Yesterday Deputy Prison Commissioner Dane Clarke said, “All threats are being treated very seriously.

"The matters are being reported to the police and we continue to work together with the agencies in order to treat with these threats."