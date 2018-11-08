Princes Town men held in Siparia with gun and ganja

TWO labourers from Princes Town whom police arrested yesterday in Siparia with a gun and marijuana are believed to be responsible for several robberies and other gun-related offences in the South Western Division.

Up to today, the two men remained in custody.

A police report said that at about 3.30 pm yesterday Sgt Jaggernath, Cpl Ramdial, PC Moolchan of Siparia CID were on patrol along Penal/Quinman Road, Siparia, where they saw five men seated in an open area near a house.

On seeing the approaching vehicle, one of the men, l stood up while holding a gun with an extended magazine. A 48-year-old man from Palmyra Village, also stood up while the three others ran off into a nearby forested area.

Police arrested the man with the gun which had five rounds of .9mm with the markings Fuerzas Armadas de Venezuela (Armed Forces of Venezuela). They also arrested the other labourer who had on him, 50 grammes of marijuana.

Police from the Criminal Gang and Intelligence Unit and Penal CID were called in to assist. They searched the area but did not find the three other men.

Police took both labourers to the Siparia CID for enquires with respect to robberies and other gun-related offences.