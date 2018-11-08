Police: Drug seizures up

ACTING Assistant Supt Vernly Gift says the police do not only target the “small man” in trying to get rid of the drug problem. Speaking at a police briefing yesterday, Gift said, “Every seizure that the OCIU (Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit) makes, they carry out rigorous investigation, not just to target the persons who have been arrested, but to try and develop a conspiracy case for those who would have been behind those seizures.

“We don’t only look at the small man. Those investigations are ongoing and as soon as we have sufficient evidence to bring those persons before the court for prosecution, that will be done.” Gift said there had been an increase in seizures of narcotics, firearms and ammunition for 2018 compared to 2017. “In 2017 there were 1155.10 kg of marijuana (seized), 225.61 kg of cocaine, and in 2018 there were 1433.72 kg of marijuana, 326.02 kg of cocaine, and no reports of seizure of heroin.

“We have therefore realised a 24 per cent increase in seizures of marijuana for the current period when compared to the whole of 2017, and a 45 per cent increase in seizures of cocaine when compared to all of 2017.” Gift says this proves the police are working hard to reduce crime. “These figures speak to the determination, resolve and hard work of the police, together with the support and information of members of the public.” However, there has been a reduction in the number of guns found this year compared to last year.

“The TT Police Service has seized, so far this year, a total of 842 firearms, as compared to 884 for the same period in 2017. This translates into a minor decrease of five per cent so far in the current period when compared to last year.”