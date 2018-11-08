North East Stars suspended from Pro League

Richard Fakoory

DEFENDING PRO League champions North East Stars have been temporarily suspended from the 2018 season, over their failure to make any payment, from their expected sum of $130,000 for the 2018 season.

Each of the 10 Pro League clubs were mandated to pay that sum, which will assist with the running of the League, particularly costs of referees, match commissioners and the administrative arm.

Interim League chairman Richard Fakoory said yesterday, “They (owner Ryan Nunes and technical director Michael Awai) haven’t paid any money. They haven’t contacted us, like they don’t want to talk to us.

“They did call (media officer Randy Bando on Wednesday) to find out how come we took them off the fixture (list),” Fakoory continued. “He told them to call either me or Julia (Baptiste, the League’s CEO) but they never called.

“Unless they contribute their money or sit down and talk to us, or the Board, then we will facilitate,” Fakoory pointed out.

Stars were due to play Terminix St Ann’s Rangers last Saturday, as well as Club Sando today.

“They’re suspended temporarily anyhow,” said Fakoory.

Asked what may occur if Stars refuse to play for the rest of the season, the League chairman replied, “As of two o’clock (yesterday) afternoon, they haven’t put any money into the account and it doesn’t seem like they’re interested in doing anything, or even talking to us to try to solve the impasse that’s going on.”

On Monday, when reached for a comment, Awai said, “You shouldn’t be talking to me, you should be talking to the Pro League. I don’t know what you’re talking about. I don’t know what’s going on.”

Fakoory admitted, “They haven’t been up to par. Even their behaviour from the beginning (of the season) hasn’t been professional. They haven’t acted as a professional club.

“I’m acting on (the Board of Directors’) behalf, and the Board decision was to suspend them until they pay,” he ended.

In related news, there will be Round Two Match Day action today, with a double-header at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo (Police versus Rangers and Defence Force versus San Juan Jabloteh from 6 pm), and a game apiece at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella (W Connection versus Morvant Caledonia United from 3.30 pm) and the Mahaica Oval in Point Fortin (Point Fortin Civic versus Central FC from 7 pm).