Local servicemen pay respect to soldiers of world wars

Members of the TT Defence Force paid their respects to soldiers who participated in the first and second world wars through the ceremonial changing of the guard, which began today at 7 am.

The ceremony involves a member of the defence force being posted to the Memorial Park Cenotaph, each hour from 7 am to 4 pm.

Speaking with Newsday this morning, warrant officer class one Neil Lashley of the defence force said the ceremony began in 2017 under Chief of Defence Staff Hayden Pritchard as a way of paying tribute to soldiers killed during the world wars.

He said the sentries were selected based on their aptitude in military drills and performance in their respective branches of the defence force.

"Three officers are chosen from each formation of the defence force, from privates to corporals and we have six sergeants that post the sentries, every hour on the hour. Each guard has to come up and recite the meaning of the changing of the guards when they relieve the officer before."

The ceremony is expected to continue tomorrow and Sunday.