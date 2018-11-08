Children traumatised over Darko’s murder

File photo

The nephews of Kerwin Williams aka "Darko" are reportedly traumatised over the murder of the 26-year-old labourer, relatives told Newsday yesterday.

Williams, an amateur football player and labourer, was shot dead on Friday night, over what police believe was an attempted robbery after he won cash at a wappee game.

Contrary to earlier reports, police said Williams was not known to be connected to criminals, but occasionally smoked marijuana.

Relatives described him as a hardworking labourer, who despite his flaws, always put family first.

"He was always loving, very family-oriented and would put his relatives first. He will be missed and we want everyone to know what kind of person he really was."

Williams, a one time candidate for the TT Men's National team, was killed while liming at a bar in Pashley Street Laventille.