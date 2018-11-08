CCJ responds to ‘no’ vote in referendum

THE Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has reaffirmed its commitment to Caricom despite Grenada and Antigua and Barbuda voting against its becoming their highest appellate court.

Both states voted in favour of retaining the London-based Privy Council as their final court in separate referenda held on Tuesday.

CCJ president Justice Adrian Saunders said the court would respect the people of both nations and their decision, although this was not the decision it had anticipated.

“The court will naturally continue ongoing initiatives with justice-sector bodies in each of these countries, and the wider Caribbean, through the JURIST project and otherwise,” he said in a media release yesterday. The CCJ noted that voter turnout in both countries was low.

“In Grenada, of 21, 979 votes cast, some 9,846 persons voted to adopt the CCJ as the final Court of Appeal. In Antigua and Barbuda, the margin was a little closer. There were 9,234 votes against and 8,509 votes in favour of the adoption of the CCJ.

“The CCJ will still be serving both Grenada and Antigua and Barbuda,” the court added. Saunders said the results will not deter the court from “serving with distinction those nations that currently send their final appeals to us. As well, the Court will also continue to process and hear applications from all Caricom states, and from Caricom itself, in our original jurisdiction, and our justice reform work in the region will also continue”.

He said there is an original jurisdiction case currently before the court originating from Grenada. The JURIST Project is a justice reform project being implemented by the CCJ on behalf of the Conference of Heads of Judiciary of Caricom states, and working on a Sexual Offences Model Court to be housed at the High Court of Antigua and Barbuda in 2019.

The CCJ Academy of Law is also hosting a legal conference in Jamaica in December at which jurists from both countries, as well as the wider Caribbean, are participating.